Prime Minister Phillips meets with Amelia’s Ward- Phase Four squatters

– commits to resolving issues

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, today, met with several squatters from the Amelia’s Ward-Phase Four, Linden, Region 10 at the Office of the Prime Minister in Georgetown.

During the engagement, the citizens whose structures were demolished due to illegal occupation of lands earmarked for infrastructural development raised a number of issues, including monetary compensation for loss and damages incurred during the demolition exercise conducted earlier this year by the Central Housing and Planning Authority.

The Prime Minister assured residents that the Government is committed to compensating those who have been affected and to resolving the issues. He also informed the residents of the status of the financial warrant, which serves as a framework for the disbursement of money to those affected.

“The situation is that the financial warrant to pay the compensation was approved today. However, it has to go before the board (CHPA), which would be done between tomorrow and Friday; next week, we would be able to pay out the money. “

The senior government official was keen to point out that squatting is illegal in Guyana, but the administration, being people-centred and caring, saw it fit to facilitate the residents’ request to be remunerated for loss sustained.

Further, in an invited comment Prime Minister Phillips stated,” as promised, compensation would be ready to pay next week. I assured the residents that as Prime Minister I will be in contact with them until this matter is concluded”.

