Prime Minister says Gov’t committed to regional radio stations

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, said that his Government is committed to maintaining and establishing regional radio stations.

The Senior Government official, who was a special guest on Radio Lethem (95.1 FM) on Saturday said that regional radio stations are important since they help to disseminate information to Guyanese living in remote areas.

“We are happy to inherit this programme, and as we promised we are committed to spreading this programme of having regional stations in all the regions in Guyana.”

The Prime Minister’s visit coincided with the fifth anniversary of the radio station in Lethem.

In a special broadcast with announcer Allison Camacho, Prime Minister Phillips pointed to the importance of the medium.

“This is a programme we will continue to support, because we want to reach all the people in Guyana so we can continue to get our messages out, especially messages pertaining to development activities that are planned by Central Government, Regional Government and even the Municipalities.” The Prime Minister’s radio address was a prime example of this, since he was able to inform residents of Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine), about the special Government team that visited the area over the weekend and the relief measures that have been put in place by the Government to mitigate the effects of the flooding in the region.





