Prime Minister’s Office establishes account for Haiti aid at Republic Bank

Staff Writer Staff WriterAugust 16, 2021

In keeping with the Government’s commitment to taking swift and robust action in

response to  the  recent devastating earthquake in  our  sister CARICOM state of  the Republic of Haiti, and following on the heels of a direct telephone conversation last Saturday between His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali, and the newly appointed Haitian Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Ariel Henry, the Office of the Prime Minister today established a humanitarian account with Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, in the name of the Civil Defence Commission.

The OPM will be working closely with our civil society, private sector and other partners to quickly raise funds for a coordinated, substantial relief response for the affected people of Haiti.

Guyana’s resolve to stand in solidarity in good and bad times with our CARICOM brothers and sisters across the region remains steadfast. As we have done in the past, we will combine energies and resources to meet this latest humanitarian challenge to bring comfort and relief to our Haitian brothers and sisters as quickly as possible.

We ask that Guyanese in the diaspora join our efforts to provide substantial relief through

our collective response.

The CDC-Republic Bank information are as follows:

Account number: 96235619938

Account name: Civil Defence Commission

Account address: 49 Main & Urquhart Streets, Georgetown Guyana

Branch Name: Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited

Swift Code: RBGLGYGG

Further information or queries should be directed to the Civil Defence Commission… Telephone: 592 226 1114 or 592 600 7500 (Call or Whatsapp)

Email Address: finance@cdc.gy

Thank you.

