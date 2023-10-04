Private sector can play a lead role in tourism development – Min. Walrond

Amidst Guyana’s burgeoning tourism industry, Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond has expressed her keen desire for the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) to assume a pivotal role in directing substantial investments into the sector.

Minister Walrond made the statements while attending a recent tourism function at the Herdmanston Lodge, Georgetown.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond in conversation with THAG’s President, Dee George

“I could see THAG becoming the premier body for people who want to come and invest in our tourism sector. I could see you being a repository of all investment in tourism and building out partnerships from that, where I’m able to step aside and people are able to approach you,” Minister Walrond stated.

She noted that the government has been playing a lead role in pushing the growth of the tourism industry by creating new products, and marketing opportunities which have proven to be successful.

“It is time indeed and I see the desire for our private sector in tourism to spread its wings and to take the lead because indeed you have the support of government in this sector in all manner of ways,” Minister Walrond stated.

“You also have an opportunity to tell us [government] what kind of support you are looking to have. My doors are always open, the government doors are always open,” she added.

Additionally, the minister emphasised her aspiration to have THAG gain international representation, such as at the World Travel Market in London, as a platform to spotlight local lodges.

“We would love to take the backseat in this instance, to see you come out there showcase your lodges and by extension, showcase Guyana,” Minister Walrond stated.

Guyana’s tourism industry is experiencing significant growth, making it an opportune time to take advantage of the available investment incentives within the sector.

Furthermore, there is a recognition that while tourism has been performing admirably, the potential for exceptional success lies in forging more productive partnerships.

