Latest update December 18th, 2019 8:16 AM

DPI, Guyana, Government, Media, News

Latest News

Private sector to benefit from training at Centre of Excellence

Dec 06, 2019 Government, Ministry of Public Telecommunications, News

Isaiah Braithwaite Author
email
isaiah.braithwaite@dpi.gov.gy

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 6, 2019

 Members of the private sector will soon be able to benefit from the training provided by the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (CEIT).

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Telecommunications Hon. Catherine Hughes during an interview with the Department of Public Information.

According to the minister currently, only members of the public sector benefit from the programmes offered by the CEIT. These include JAVA Programming, Data Communication & Networking, Advanced Web Technologies, among several others.

HB5A9944

HB5A9944 – Students in a classroom in the Centre for Excellence in Information Technology

“I am happy to say that we are now in discussion with the Indian government and we are going to make the facility and the training opportunities also open to those persons in the private sector.”

Highlighting the importance of the facility, Minister Hughes said “we are working to incorporate the use of technology more into the way we conduct business in Guyana; the way the government operates. Therefore, the Centre of Excellence is key to ensuring that we can train people.”

HB5A0369

H.E. President David Granger and former Indian High Commissioner to Guyana Venkatachalam Mahalingam unveil the plaque to commission the Centre for Excellence in Information Technology in June. Looking on is Telecommunications Minister Hon. Catherine Hughes

The CEIT is a centre of academic engagement and excellence and the government’s leading provider of research-informed ICT education and projects for the Public Sector. The facility is just one of the many efforts by the Ministry of Public Telecommunications aimed at promoting the use of technology in Guyana.

 

 

 

Recent News

Women among Aeronautical Engineering graduates

Women among Aeronautical Engineering graduates

Dec 18, 2019

Author Details Shaquille Bourne Author email shaquille.bourne@dpi.gov.gy −21 graduate from Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School −9 secure early licensing DPI, Guyana, December 17, 2019  Shelly Rampersaud and Tatyana Hartley claimed their places among young men that...
Read More
Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF) National Risk Assessment (NRA) Seminar

Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF)...

Dec 17, 2019

Curaçaoan Minister of Economic Development Explores Trade Relations with Guyana

Curaçaoan Minister of Economic Development...

Dec 17, 2019

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo statement on the passing of Basil Butcher AA.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo statement on the...

Dec 17, 2019

Sergeant Clarke is Best Cop of Division 4 ‘A’

Sergeant Clarke is Best Cop of Division 4 ‘A’

Dec 17, 2019

There must be a change in the attitude of motorists – Top Cop

There must be a change in the attitude of...

Dec 17, 2019

Den Amstel plants “tree of love”

Den Amstel plants “tree of love”

Dec 17, 2019

Officers must always be professional  – Commissioner Leslie James

Officers must always be professional  –...

Dec 17, 2019

Dual-purpose facility commissioned at Suddie Hospital

Dual-purpose facility commissioned at Suddie...

Dec 17, 2019

Pomeroon gets third David G boat

Pomeroon gets third David G boat

Dec 17, 2019

News Categories

Documents

Blog Subscription

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Flickr Photos

Children with their toysChildren with their toysChildren receiving their toysChildren with their toys
More Photos

DHB Watch

Website Stats

  • 3,753,396 hits