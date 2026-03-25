Project ECHO launched to strengthen healthcare delivery across Guyana

Guyanese can expect improved delivery of healthcare services with the launch of the Project ECHO platform, a major step toward strengthening clinical knowledge sharing and patient management across the country.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, along with Executive Director of Mount Sinai Guyana, Dr Rachel Vreeman [left] and Director of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) programme, Dr Lactchmie Lall [right]

Project ECHO, which stands for Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes, uses a hub-and-spoke model to connect experts with frontline healthcare workers through regular virtual sessions, case discussions and clinical guidance.

The initiative was launched during a ceremony on Wednesday at the Ministry of Health’s head office, Brickdam, Georgetown.

It is a collaboration between the health ministry and Mount Sinai that connects healthcare workers nationwide with local and international specialists through a virtual learning and mentorship model to improve care, particularly for chronic and complex conditions.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said the platform complements the government’s ongoing investments in healthcare infrastructure by strengthening healthcare professionals’ knowledge and skills.

“This platform allows healthcare workers, even in remote communities, to present complex cases and receive guidance from a network of specialists. By learning from real-life cases and sharing experiences, we can standardise care, reduce medical errors and ultimately improve patient outcomes across Guyana,” the minister stated.

Executive Director of Mount Sinai Guyana, Dr Rachel Vreeman, highlighted the programme’s proven impact in advancing healthcare delivery in underserved regions.

A section of the audience during the launch of Project ECHO

“Project ECHO creates a network where clinicians, even in small or remote communities, can access expert support and provide the same standard of care to patients. Evidence from countries around the world shows this model significantly improves the quality of care,” Dr Vreeman noted.

The Ministry of Health will utilise the platform to enhance chronic disease management, share new clinical guidelines, and strengthen collaboration among healthcare professionals nationwide.

With Guyana’s telemedicine network expected to expand to nearly 200 sites by year-end, Project ECHO is set to further strengthen capacity, improve patient management and enhance healthcare delivery nationwide.