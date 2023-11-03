PUBLIC NOTICE – Ministry of Public Works

The Ministry of Public Works hereby informs the general public that reconstruction work on the bridge at Robb Street and Avenue of the Republic will commence on Saturday, November 4, 2023. This work will disrupt the normal flow of traffic.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution in the area and to pay attention to all caution and directional signs. The work is being executed by Pantheon Construction and is expected to last for three weeks.

The Ministry of Public Works regrets any inconvenience caused and will work diligently to ensure that the road returns to normal function as quickly as possible.

For more information, please contact the engineer, Mr. Sherod Parkinson, at 623-1082.

