Public Procurement Commission Collaborates with Ministry of Finance to Enhance Procurement Efficiency

In a significant step towards streamlining the public procurement process for enhanced efficiency and effectiveness, the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) recently convened a pivotal meeting with the Office of the Finance Secretary, Ministry of Finance.

Held at the PPC’s offices located at 262 New Garden Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, the meeting aimed to foster collaboration between the two entities to bolster the existing public procurement system.

Chaired by Ms. Pauline Chase, Chairman of the Public Procurement Commission, present at the meeting were Mr. Berkley Wickham(virtual), Deputy Chairman; Commissioner Mr. Joel Bhagwandin; Commissioner Mr. Rajnarine Singh; CEO Mr. Michael Singh; Head of Legal Ms. Bibi Shabena Ali; and Ms. Samantha Sheoprashad, Public Relations Officer.

On the other side, representing the Ministry of Finance, the delegation was led by Finance Secretary Mr. Sukrishnalall Pasha, accompanied by Mr. Vishnu Nan, Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, and Ms. Melissa Singh, Deputy Audit Manager.

The gathering brought together key stakeholders for a comprehensive dialogue on critical aspects of public procurement systems. Guided by its function outlined in Article 212AA(1)(a), (d), (f) and (g) of the Constitution of Guyana, the PPC aims to collaborate with the Ministry of Finance particularly for information sharing with the commission to enhance its monitoring and evaluation of the functioning of the public procurement system, ultimately optimizing and improving procurement procedures in Guyana.

Key outcomes of the meeting with the Finance Secretary of the Ministry of Finance include:

Establishing SOPs for Monitoring and Evaluation: the PPC aims to strengthen standard operating procedures (SOPs) to enhance its monitoring and evaluation functions of the public procurement process.

Access to Contract Awards: The PPC aims to gain access to monitor contract awards at all levels, including ministerial, regional, and national tender board levels, ensuring transparency and accountability.

General Information on Project Lifecycle: Access to information regarding ongoing and completed projects to facilitate effective monitoring and evaluation of the functioning of the procurement process.

Monitoring Project Progress: The PPC will monitor the progress and lifecycle of projects to ensure value for money and adherence to procurement guidelines.

For further information, please contact the Public Procurement Commission at (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, and (592) 226-2364 or via email at publicprocurement@ppc.org.gy.

The Public Procurement Commission is tasked with ensuring transparency, fairness, and accountability in the public procurement process in Guyana. Committed to fostering collaboration and implementing best practices, the PPC plays a pivotal role in optimizing procurement procedures for the benefit of the nation.

The PPC is committed to working with all stakeholders in the execution of its constitutional mandate.

