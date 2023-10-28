Public Procurement Commission hosts workshop for permanent secretaries, deputy permanent secretaries, regional executive officers

On October 26, 2023, the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) held a Workshop on public procurement for Permanent Secretaries (PS), Deputy Permanent Secretaries (DPS) and Regional Executive Officers (REO) at the Cara Lodge Hotel, Georgetown.

During her opening remarks, Chairperson of the PPC, Ms. Pauline Chase noted that the engagement was part of the commission’s ongoing exercise pursuant to Article 212AA(1)(b) to promote awareness of the rules, procedures and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors and public bodies; and under Section 17(2)(c) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 73:05 to organize training seminars regarding procurements.

Ms. Bibi Shabena Ali, Attorney-at-Law and Head of the PPC’s Legal Department presenting on the Role and Functions of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) at the Workshop for Permanent Secretaries, Deputy Permanent Secretaries and Regional Executive Officers held by the PPC on October 26, 2023, at Cara Lodge Hotel, Georgetown

The Chairperson further stated that as part of the execution of the commission’s monitoring function, certain areas were identified for which the commission thought it would be useful to meet directly with Permanent Secretaries, Deputy Permanent Secretaries and Regional Executive Officers, being the accounting officers of their respective public procuring entities.

The session focused on the following areas-

• Role of the PPC –

(i) The Legislative Framework

(ii) Mandate and Functions of the PPC

➢ Training & Public Awareness

➢ Monitoring

➢ Investigations

➢ Legislative Reform

(iii) Administrative Review Process

(iv) Debarment Procedures

• Section 39 of the Procurement Act, Cap. 73:05 (Examination & Evaluation of Tenders and Role of the Procuring Entity in approval of the Evaluation Report)

• Section 11 of the Procurement Act, Cap. 73:05 (Publication of Contract Awards)

• Section 12 of the Procurement Act, Cap. 73:05 (Inducements from Suppliers and Contractors)

• Article 212DD of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and S. 53(3) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 73:05 (Requirement to provide information)

• Standardised Evaluation Report

Fifty-nine (59) Permanent Secretaries, Deputy Permanent Secretaries and other Procurement Officers from the Ministries of Finance; Labour; Public Service; Housing & Water; Amerindian Affairs; Health; Agriculture; Human Services & Social Security; Public Works; Culture, Youth & Sport; Local Government & Regional Development; Natural Resources; Legal Affairs; Tourism, Industry & Commerce, Home Affairs; Education and Foreign Affairs together with the Offices of the President and Prime Minister; and Regional Executive Officers (REOs) or their representatives from all of the Regions save and except Regions 9 and 10 were in attendance. Additionally, fifty- nine (59) persons from the said public procuring entities participated virtually via Zoom.

The Workshop was successful in imparting requisite information which generated fruitful discussions on strengthening compliance in the aforesaid areas and improving the procurement systems in the respective public procuring entities.

Entities are invited to contact the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) on contact numbers (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, and (592) 226-2364 for more information or to make a request for training. The Public Procurement Commission looks forward to continuing its collaboration with interested entities as it works toward fulfilling its functions.

