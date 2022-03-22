Public Service to see ‘transformational development’ -Dr. Westford

As the Ministry of Public Service continues to effectively train public servants, a massive virtual capacity development workshop on the digitisation of the public sector was held today, in collaboration with key representatives from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA).

The workshop directed its focus on promoting innovation and digital governance, as the world continues to depend on technological advancement.

In line with the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Guyana is working to ensure that by 2030, there is a significant increase in “the availability of high-quality, timely and reliable data”.

Advisor to the Minister of Public Service, Dr Jennifer Westford, M.P, in her feature address to the virtual forum, said government remains committed to ensuring Guyana is kept abreast with every global advancement.

“At this level of government, I can confirm that there is a strong commitment to propel Guyana into the digital age, especially since technological advancement seems to be coming at a fast pace,” she said.

The Member of Parliament and former Minister of Public Service said the workshop is just the commencement of massive transformation that will be seen in the public service in coming years.

“It is the government’s hope that this forum will help us to craft a national road map for change and kickstart the process of awareness for our people, beginning with the administration of our staff and the public sector,” Dr Westford affirmed.

In her budget presentation during the Budget 2022 debates, Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag, M.P, explained that the Training Division of the ministry will receive a new breath of life.

“We intend to breathe some life into that critical department and ensure that the programs offered are impactful and worthy of the time people spend taking them to ensure a result-oriented public service,” the minister said.