Public Works Ministry made significant strides in 2022 − Min Edghill

The Ministry of Public Works has made significant strides in the work programme and projects undertaken in 2022.

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill on Friday last, highlighted that the ministry’s expenditure increased to accommodate the number of projects that were being implemented.

“Our expenditure this year [2022] on the capital side would’ve amounted to four times what the ministry’s budget would’ve been in 2014, 2015, that is the magnitude of work that would’ve been executed in 2022,” Minister Edghill underscored.

The announcement was made at a small gathering held at the ministry, where he commended the staff on their hard work.

Further, the minister said over 1,000 road projects are being undertaken, which he noted is an astronomical figure in the country’s history as it relates to infrastructural projects.

“I don’t think this has happened in the history of Guyana but currently there are more than 1,053 road projects that are being undertaken, unheard of, simultaneously in different regions,” the minister noted.

The Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) has also seen a major transformation in 2022 with the implementation of improved ferry services and an online booking app.

“There were small things that we did to make a great impact. Number one, we put in a later ferry but when we put in place a ferry pass…The online booking service… it was transformational, and it was so appreciated,” Minister Edghill said.

He noted that from these small but significant improvements, the T&HD has been able to become one of the bright spots of the ministry.

