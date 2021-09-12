Queenstown residents commend Gov’t for development in the region

Residents of Queenstown, Region Two on Saturday commended the Government for developing their community and region.

The comments came as they met with Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, and Member of Parliament, Alister Charlie at two meetings in the community.

Cromwell Mentis lauded the work government is doing on the Capoey sluice which has affected residents for a number of years.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP

“I made representation so when the sluice is closed at least it can pump over the wall which will relieve the farmers and that has been going on for years but then recently I saw a call contract was signed in relation to a new sluice and I know for a fact once that comes into effect, the people of Queenstown would have a great relief in the amount of water on the land,” he said.

Debra Thomas applauded Minister Edghill for taking keen interest in the issues of people.

“I must say that, that I am very pleased with the way he interact with us and explain certain things to us, I am happy about that. Even stating our own concerns, he took a real good listening ears and I am trusting God that it becomes fruitful,” Thomas stated.

Another resident, Royquin Fredericks said the meeting provided them the opportunity to voice their concerns and become acquainted with the development works taking place and on the cards.

Minister Edghill addressing the residents of Queenstown, Region Two

Fredericks said, “stuff like this don’t really happen because you know, of the whole political divide but as the minister said, the government is there for the betterment of the people and not just for those who had voted for them or not. So, I think the government should come out more and reach out to the people.”

Minister Edghill addressing residents, said Government wants to know their issues so that they can be addressed in a timely manner. He said this is why the Government goes to meet the people wherever they are because the Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali administration cares.

“I want to remind you that the Peoples progressive Party civic is a people centered, people oriented and people focused government… Guyana’s greatest assets are its people. You are the real VIP; we are your servants.”

The Minister highlighted that since taking office, the government has spent billions to transform the region, in the areas of agriculture, education, healthcare, security and infrastructure.

He also alluded to the COVID-19, ‘Because we care’ and the flood relief cash grants, among other measures implemented to assist pensioners and persons on public assistance.

Minister Edghill said even supporters of the main Opposition are commending the Government for getting things done in their communities.

Member of Parliament, Alister Charlie

He said this is because the PPP/C Government has prioritized the welfare of its people.

“Everything we are doing is putting things in place to make life easier for them… Without troubling the oil money, your government was able to give you more.”

The Minister also informed residents that Government is in the process of preparing the next budget. He said the input of residents is critical for government to make informed decisions to transform their lives.

“We are sensitive, responsive, listening government. We listen. So, it doesn’t matter what is the problem, we listen. We cannot promise you the sun, the moon and the stars but we will promise you that we will do everything within our power to make life better for you because you really matter.”

The meetings form part of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s two-day Cabinet outreach in the region.