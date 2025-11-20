Rapid progress at the Palmyra Stadium as construction advances

Construction of the highly anticipated Palmyra Multi-Purpose Stadium is moving apace, marking a major step forward in the government’s drive to modernise infrastructure and expand economic opportunities across Region Six.

The state-of-the-art facility, positioned to become one of the most significant public investments in Berbice, will support major sporting events, cultural activities, and commercial development, transforming Palmyra into a new hub of national activity.

The Palmyra Multi-purpose Stadium under construction

With the facility designed to accommodate thousands of spectators, the stadium is expected to attract regional and international events, providing significant spin-off benefits for tourism, hospitality, and growth for small businesses.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has repeatedly underscored that transformative infrastructure in every region is key to creating a balanced and resilient national economy.

The Palmyra Stadium stands as a flagship example of this agenda.

Residents of Region Six welcome the initiative and laud the efforts of the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s administration:

“Berbice has a lot of sports personalities, a lot of young kids, they need spaces to excel, and it’s a good thing the government is doing this,” one resident said.

noting that it will benefit the region and enhance the athletes’ abilities to advance their interests.

The multi-purpose stadium will also integrate modern amenities for athletes, performers, and patrons. Built to international ICC standards for cricket, the stadium is expected to have a seating capacity of over 10,000. It will ensure Berbice has a world-class facility capable of hosting premier events for decades to come.

The government has reaffirmed that works will continue aggressively to deliver the stadium within the planned timeframe, bringing the benefits of this landmark investment to the people of Region Six.