Reckless damage to public property will not be tolerated – Min Edghill

-Legislation in place to deal with defaulters

The government is sending a strong message to those persons who cause damage to public properties and structures, particularly through recklessness, to desist from such practices, as there is legislation in place to deal with defaulters.

On Thursday, Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, who was speaking at a function on the East Coast of Demerara, said the practice must end because it is causing damage to roads, bridges and streetlights across the country.

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill

The minister outlined that this not only affects the residents in the respective communities, but the cost of repairs hinders progress, since the funds can be otherwise utilised to foster development.

“It takes millions of dollars to replace them. And these are the kind of things that people loosely drive and damage. So, while we are building out, and we are improving, we have to minimise damage…We have to be careful. “We almost have to bring an end to damage through recklessness. Accidents are accidents, but recklessness is something that could be avoided,” the minister asserted.

Nevertheless, the public works minister said government will continue along its infrastructural development trajectory.

He said it is a priority of the PPP/C Administration to ensure that the roads leading to community grounds, health centres, schools and places of worship are fixed in every community.

This will facilitate ease of access, he noted.

Just recently, Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal extended the call for officers of the Guyana Police Force to start prosecuting citizens who damage public property.

This came following the repeated damage to the barrier along the Mocha to Diamond bypass road, which was erected to prevent truck drivers from using the road.

