Reg. 5 COVID-19 Task Forcemeets

Akeasha Boodie Akeasha BoodieAugust 19, 2020

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Members of the Regional COVID-19 Task Force for Region 5 are currently meeting to discuss plans on the management of the infectious disease in the region.

The region recently recorded its first COVID-19 case.

The meeting is taking place at the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) Boardroom in Fort Wellington, West Coast of Berbice.

Persons at the meeting include representatives from the Regional Office, Guyana Police Force (GPF), GuySuCo, Regional Health Department and other officials.

A detailed story will follow shortly.

 

Members of Region Five's Regional COVID-19 Task Force during the meeting.
