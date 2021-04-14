Region 10 sees improved response to COVID-19 vaccination

─ from wider sensitisation campaign

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr Frank Anthony, says there has been an improved response to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10).

This, he said, followed an increased vaccine education campaign in the Region, which targeted the public through frequent television and radio programmes.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“What we are trying to do is to work with different community groups in dispelling whatever myths they have, and try to get people to come out to the immunisation centres.

We have moved away from some of the fixed sites that we have, and have gone closer into the community. I think that is working. So, we will see improvement in those areas,” he said, during Wednesday’s COVID-19 update.

Minister Anthony said teams will also be dispatched to riverine communities across the Region, to ensure persons are immunised. An assessment was conducted in communities along the Berbice River to determine the number of vaccines needed. Teams are expected to commence the immunisation campaign there next week.

Educational campaigns have also been conducted in the communities to sensitise persons about the importance of the vaccines and address their concerns. The Minister said this is an ongoing exercise.

“We have also been working with a number of the community leaders to get them to understand a little bit more about vaccine, and hopefully they can then work with persons within their community to help them to understand how these things work. Sometimes when healthcare people talk about vaccines, some people will have confidence and listen. Others prefer to get their information maybe from a friend or somebody they know.

Therefore, that’s why we are trying to educate people about these vaccines, so there are different strategies that we’re using. Hopefully, by using these different methods, that we will get more information across to people because this is very important,” he said.

The Ministry continues to roll out its immunisation campaign countrywide. As of Tuesday, 67, 524 persons have been inoculated.

Ministry Anthony said the overall response to the campaign has been favourable.