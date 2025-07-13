Region 10’s riverain and remote communities now 100% connected with high-speed internet under WiFiGY programme

The Office of the Prime Minister, through the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), has achieved 100% LEO satellite connectivity for all 18 riverain and remote communities in Region 10 under the Government’s WiFiGY programme.

Approximately 7,917 residents in these communities now benefit from free high-speed internet access in public spaces, facilitating access to education, e-services, communication, and economic opportunities. The final two communities—Kaitapin and Parapi, both located along the Upper Berbice River—were brought online over the weekend, completing full coverage of Region 10’s riverain and remote areas under the initiative.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, described the achievement as a reflection of the Government’s ongoing commitment to equitable development in Region 10.

“This progress is a clear testament to the Government’s unwavering commitment to national digital inclusion and the transformative power of technology in improving lives across all communities—Region 10’s riverain and remote areas are no exception. The Government has made substantial investments in the holistic development of Region 10, spanning education, infrastructure, and social advancement. We will continue to make sustainable and impactful investments to ensure that the people of this region are fully equipped to participate in and benefit from Guyana’s continued growth and development.”

The National Data Management Authority is expected to complete connectivity in the remaining 15 Hinterland, Remote, and Riverain (HRR) villages nationwide by the end of September 2025.