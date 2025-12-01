Region 9 residents receive Steel, Cement Vouchers, house lots

𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟗, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 – The Ministry of Housing–Central Housing and Planning Authority today hosted a major outreach in Lethem, Region Nine, led by Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, and Minister within the Ministry, Vanessa Benn at the Regional Housing Office.

Deputy Mayor of Lethem, Indira Singh and other officials were also present.

During the engagement, several residents benefitted from a range of services, including the distribution of building materials vouchers under the Steel and Cement Housing Subsidy Programme, the allocation of house lots, and direct one-on-one engagements with the Ministers —allowing for the resolution of a number of outstanding matters.

Among the house lot beneficiaries was Anureiya Leonce, a Lethem resident for 16 years, who said the allocation opens a new chapter for her and her adopted daughter.

“I’m ready to build and ready to live on my own since I’m not living where I would want to be right now. So I’m elated and I’m ready for the next step in my life. […] It would mean a lot for my child. She would be able to have her own space, her own room, her own house, her own yard. She wants a slide and a playground, with the land that I was given, I can be able to give her that,” she shared.

Another allottee, Collin Pearson, expressed his joy after receiving his land allocation. “I have eight children. I feel so comfortable with the land that I earn today. I feel very happy,” he said.

He added that homeownership will finally bring stability to his family: “Right now I living by my mother and this land will be very great for me right now because I can have my own home and living real happy with my family together.”

Beneficiaries of the Steel and Cement Housing Subsidy vouchers also voiced their relief for the support provided through this initiative, launched by His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to help landowners with the construction of their homes.

Marlene Jovence, a mother of three, described the support as timely.

“For these past years I’ve been living as a tenant, renting people house and I’ve applied, gone through the process and now that I’m receiving the voucher I’m very thankful. It will be useful not [only] to me but to my children who are going to secondary school,” she noted.

Shirlene Gomes shared that the voucher will help her move closer to providing long-term stability for herself and her son after years of renting.

Minister Croal, in his address, stated that Region Nine continues to benefit from substantial government investment in housing development. Previously, 136 vouchers were disbursed in the region, and an additional 90 were available for distribution. Some beneficiaries uplifted their vouchers during the outreach, while others will collect theirs at the regional office. In total, the 226 vouchers represent a $50.8 million investment in the region.

Speaking on land allocation, Minister Croal reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to addressing the housing backlog in Region Nine, with 1,069 house lots allocated in the region as of August 2025.

He further assured residents that the backlog of pending applications will be cleared within the current term.

“Our manifesto says in this period we will clear the backlog. I can therefore assure the people of Region 9, and people of Lethem that all close to 900 pending applicants that are in the system now—before 2026 is complete we will clear those backlog,” Minister Croal stated.

Minister Benn emphasised the importance of taking government services directly to the people, noting that outreaches allow the Ministry to better understand residents’ challenges and address them efficiently.

She stated that today’s activity reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to equitable development in hinterland communities, expanding homeownership opportunities, and ensuring that every family has the chance to build a secure and stable future.