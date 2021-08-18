Region Eight villages benefit from sport equipment

The Government is committed to developing sports not only on the coast but in the hinterland.

In this regard, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, on Tuesday handed over a quantity of sporting equipment to three villages in Region Eight.

Minister Sukhai and a team travelled to Bamboo Creek, Bashville Yawong and Paramakatoi and distributed 12 volleyballs, 12 footballs, 6 football nets and 3 volleyball nets for the male and female teams there.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, handed over a quantity of sport equipment to Region Eight

The recipients all thanked the Government for the donation and promised to put the them to good use.

Captain of the Paramakatoi Spartan United Football Club, Marcel Simon said the donation is timely, as the club needed more footballs to continue training. He noted that the equipment will allow both the male and female teams to continue training.

“I’m going to say thank you very much for the football and the nets and the volleyball that the Ministry sent for us because most of the times we find ourselves on the field or once a team comes on the field sometimes, we find ourselves without no football materials. So, I’m very happy that we receive the football and the volleyball net and we are going to continue training with that football stuff.”

Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai also distributed a radio set to Bamboo Creek, as there was no form of electronic communication in the village. This radio set will be placed at the health post.

Minister Sukhai said, “this radio should be opened for the use of other villagers when they have to send messages and when they receive messages for residents and or other people, they must be able to pass the message on too. So, it will be useful not only for the health office but it will be useful for the village. We are hoping that you are going to install it and use it so that the concern of you not having communication in the village will now be resolved.”

Community Health Worker, Morrison Kaiser is grateful for the set, which he said is important to Bamboo Creek.

“It will be beneficial for my health system like in communication. Over the last years we have asked for communication equipment and I never see it. So, I must thank my Ministry [Ministry of Health] for this contribution from the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.”

The Government has promised development for all Guyanese without discrimination.