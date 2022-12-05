Region Five top students honoured for their outstanding NGSA, CSEC performance

Thirty (30) top students from Region Five who recently sat the NGSA and CSEC examinations were awarded today for their stellar achievements.

Hon. Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works while delivering the feature address at the 11th PPP/C’s Region Five Annual Awards Ceremony, encouraged the students to remain committed to their educational advancement.

“There is planting season. Then, there is a growing season. Then, there is a reaping season… The battle-tested way to build is to start from the ground then go up,” Minister Indar stated.

At the governmental level, the Minister also noted that the PPP/C Administration will continue to invest in the nation’s youth as it continues to develop all sectors across the nation.

Remarks were also offered by the Member of Parliament for Region Five, Hon. Faizal Jaffarally who hailed the advancement in the education sector, as well as Private Sector Chairman, Paul Cheong who urged the students to grasp the numerous opportunities available to them under the PPP/C Government.

The students were rewarded for their success with laptops, electronic tablets, trophies, and school supplies. Officials from the Region Five RDC and the private sector also attended the awards ceremony.

