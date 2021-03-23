Region Nine completes COVID-19 vaccination of health workers

− over 70 per cent complete in Regions Two, Six

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says Region Nine has completed immunisation of its healthcare workers against COVID-19, bringing this first round of vaccination of this category and persons ages 60 and over, closer to an end.

Minister Anthony made the statement during Tuesday’s COVID-19 update.

“The Region that has so far immunised all of their health care workers is Region Nine. Others would not have completed 100 per cent, but certainly would have done a large percentage,” he said.

Immunisation is moving apace in Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) and East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six), which are on track to completing inoculation for these categories. “About 70 something per cent of their healthcare workers have been immunised,” Dr. Anthony added.

Minister of Health, the Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

Minister Anthony noted that other regions are lagging behind and would need to complete vaccinations soon.

“So, we have to pick up in those other areas. And, I think, as more people come and get vaccinated, that too is encouraging healthcare workers to take the vaccine.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony said the Government is examining its options for immunising other categories of persons along the Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight) and Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) borders, given their proximity to Brazil.

“It is something that we will certainly look at again. As we get more vaccines, we’ll look at different ways of parameterising those vaccines. I think those two regions are a bit concerned because of their proximity to Brazil, and sometimes you have people coming across from Brazil who might not come through the official channels.”

Healthcare workers on duty at the Lethem Regional Hospital during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Minister Anthony said the situation is being monitored continuously and would be addressed accordingly. He said a surveillance network has been set up in the Rupununi and in Region Eight to detect people crossing the border.

“So that type of monitoring is going to continue because we’re also trying to monitor to reduce the amount of people crossing. We know the challenges that Brazil is currently experiencing because of the variant, and certainly we would like to reduce that kind of influx of people coming across the border.”

On completion of the first category of immunisations, persons ages 50 years and older, other frontline workers including teachers, servicemen and women and people with comorbidities would be vaccinated.