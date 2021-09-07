Region Nine residents to be trained to monitor water systems

Residents in the Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) are set to begin training to monitor the water supply systems in their respective communities.

The training, scheduled for October, will address areas including monitoring and maintenance.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, MP

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, MP, during a recent outreach to the region, said the initiative will create a more coordinated approach by the ministry in the region. It is also in keeping with the government’s commitment to number six of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of ensuring access to water and sanitation for all.

“So that we do not have situations where the water system is down for one reason or the other, we do not get that information and then a few days passed…someone writes about it and that is how you know about it.”

Reflecting on recent community meetings there, Minister Croal said two villages were unable to access potable water for some time.

“I believe that two villages had raised that they had lightning destroy the system because of the solar and so it affected their water [supply]. We will change that within a week and have those repairs done.

“That is our intention to train persons from every village who will have that responsibility in terms of water and that is good because it also creates employment opportunities,” the minister explained.

To this end, Minister Croal emphasised that while the small issues would be handled by the villagers, the regional water team will address all technical matters. Currently, the ministry has undertaken the drilling of several new wells in the region to expand and improve the service.

As such, he has committed to continue infrastructural works to improve the quality of life in the region.

“All communities in Region Nine can look forward to us constantly improving their water service… quite a bit of money has been spent in Region Nine to drill new wells and it is an ongoing process. We have even just completed at St. Ignatius, a $20million project for the distribution of water within that village to provide for everyone so there is many more to expect regarding water service here.”

The Ministry allocated some $844 million to increase treated water coverage, reduce non-revenue and modernise sanitation facilities countrywide through its 2021 budget. Of that amount, $344 million was earmarked for its Hinterland Water Supply programme.