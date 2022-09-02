Region Nine’s transportation issues to be addressed

─ action plan to be established soon – President Ali

The Dr Irfaan Ali -led administration is seeking to build a robust Transportation Action Plan (TAP) for Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine).

The new multi-modal strategy will consider the transportation challenges and opportunities facing residents in the area.

President Dr Irfaan Ali greets a resident of St Ignatius village during his recent outreach

Following a villager’s plea for transportation aid, specifically for persons who need emergency medical attention at the health centre, Dr Ali made no hesitation in finding a solution.

The head of state received the request while engaging scores of residents in St Ignatius village, during his outreach to the region over the last weekend.

“Because of what we are building… the new need will be transportation link and that is a result also of the investment we are making in the roads…”President Ali related.

A special team along with representatives from the Ministries of Public Works, Amerindian Affairs and Local Government and Regional Development, are expected to return to commence an assessment, to resolve the transportation trouble there.

“They will list all of the transportation issues so we can have a Transportation Action Plan that takes all of the demands into consideration,” Dr Ali opined.

Meanwhile, President Ali announced his government’s plans to inject funds to upgrade the living accommodation of teachers and healthcare workers across Region Nine.

“Starting from next month we are working on a comprehensive programme all across the region to ensure that we rehabilitated and build where there is none, proper facilities for teachers and healthcare in every single community,” he noted.

Accordingly, he said residents in the respective communities must be integrally involved in the process.

In essence, if the new upgrades mean building or expanding a facility, then the labourers and materials must not be sourced outside of the area.

“We must use the local materials and the local labour,” the president emphasised.

Earlier in his outreach, Dr Ali announced that some 600 persons who have been allocated low-income house lots in Lethem, Region Nine, will get $1 million each, to commence constructing their homes.

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) and the New Building Society (NBS) have already signaled their interest in financing the remaining $2 million for the prospective homeowners at a rate of 3.5 per cent. The collateral-free gesture from the two financial institutions will see the 600 allottees repaying just about $14,000 per month.

