Regional leaders trained to combat human trafficking

Several regional leaders have completed a Focal Point Training, which focused primarily on strengthening national resistance and awareness of human trafficking in Guyana.

The training, an initiative of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Counter-Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Unit, concluded on Saturday. It brought together participants from Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten.

The comprehensive sessions covered current legislation, policies, and support programmes administered by the ministry.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, along with participants

Following the exercise, participants were empowered to become trusted leaders within their communities, serving as the first point of contact for identifying, reporting, and helping to prevent trafficking-related activities.

This community-centric approach signals a significant shift toward vigilance and early intervention.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud spoke about the critical role of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act.

She explained that it is designed to address perpetrators, as well as those who facilitate, enable, or turn a blind eye to the crime.

Human trafficking is often hidden in plain sight, especially in remote and hinterland regions. This initiative enhances early detection, strengthens community trust, and ensures that survivors are met with the initial support and justice needed.

Participants listen attentively

As Guyana continues to build resilient systems of protection, initiatives such as the Focal Point Training serve as a foundation for meaningful change. It is a reminder that the most effective defence against trafficking begins not in courtrooms, but in the early detection and vigilance of empowered communities.