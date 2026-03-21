Religious harmony, democratic freedoms must be protected – AG

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Mohabir Nandlall S.C, has underscored the importance of safeguarding Guyana’s long-standing traditions of religious harmony, unity, and democratic freedom, warning against growing instances of intolerance.

Speaking on his weekly programme “Issues in the News”, the AG highlighted that Guyana is currently experiencing a unique period where multiple religious observances, across the Christians, Hindu, and Muslim communities, are being celebrated simultaneously in peace and mutual respect.

He noted that this coexistence reflects the sacrifices of national leaders such as Cheddi Jagan and Janet Jagan, whose struggles helped secure the democratic rights and freedoms Guyanese enjoy today.

One such fundamental achievement, he noted, was the reestablishment of free and fair elections, restoring to citizens the right to vote and the broader freedoms that flow from it.

Minister Nandlall cautioned, however, that these freedoms must never be taken for granted, particularly in light of global conflicts where religious division continues to fuel violence and instability.

He expressed concern over recent instances of hostility directed at individuals participating in religious activities outside of their own faith, describing such behaviour as dangerous and uncharacteristic of Guyana’s cultural fabric.

“We must never take these freedoms for granted… we have to work hard to protect these cherished rights and freedoms that we enjoy,” the AG stated.

The minister stressed that Guyana’s Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, expression, and cultural practice, and called on all citizens to actively reject division and intolerance in any form.

He urged Guyanese to remain vigilant and unified, ensuring that the country’s peaceful coexistence and multicultural identity are preserved for future generations.