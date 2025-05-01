Remarks by the Honourable Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on the occasion of Labour Day

The Honourable Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips

Fellow Guyanese,

Today, we mark Labour Day which is an important moment that allows us to recognise the hands and hearts that have built our country and those that keep Guyana moving. Across every region of Guyana, it is the workers—the builders, teachers, nurses, miners, farmers, and countless others—who carry us forward with steady resolve and unshakable pride.

Labour Day reminds us that progress is earned through effort and unity. We owe a debt to those who came before us— people like Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow, who stood firm for the principles of better wages, fairer hours, and the dignity of work itself. Even as he and his fellow pioneers fought for their rights they also helped define what justice looks like in the workplace.

The legacy of these stalwarts of justice lives on in every worker who speaks up, who contributes, and who believes in a better tomorrow. As we honour that legacy today, we must also recognise that our task is not yet done. Our labour force still faces challenges that require attention and action—ensuring safe conditions, decent pay, and equal opportunity for all.

That is why our government continues to invest in our workers—through training, stronger protections, and a Ministry of Labour that listens and acts. But while true progress takes policy, it is also built on people working together, listening to each other, respecting differences, and believing in the common good.

In times when the world feels divided, let us remember the principles that unite us. Work is one of the great equalisers: no matter who we are, what we do, or where we come from, we all contribute to the progress of this country.

So, let Labour Day be a reminder of what we can accomplish when we move forward as one. In unity, there is strength. In respect, there is peace. And in work, there is dignity.

Happy Labour Day, Guyana. Let us continue to build together.

