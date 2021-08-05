Resident doctor to be appointed to Monkey Mountain Health Centre

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony has promised to appoint a resident doctor to the Monkey Mountain Health Centre in Region Eight, to boost the delivery of healthcare services in the village and surrounding areas.

The Minister made this commitment during a recent outreach in the region after a request was made by Community Health Worker, Eddie Aldowan. The health worker told the Minister that the community was promised a resident doctor over four years ago.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony MP

“People think that we are not sick here but we are. Just a few days ago, we were visited by a team from Georgetown and we were just glad to see them, you know. They promised us that they would do some ultrasound but they could not do for the entire community, since so many persons came out,” he said.

Aldowan added that, “every time there is a medical outreach here, everyone is happy but that only last for a short time and so we need someone here. This minor problem should have been resolved long ago.”

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony MP, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai MP and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP hand over treated mosquito nets to staff of Monkey Mountain Health Centre

He also spoke about the need to expand the health centre’s waiting area in keeping with the COVID-19 measures outlined by the Ministry.

Minister Anthony said systems have to be put in place for a doctor’s quarters. It was disclosed that the two-apartment building is currently being rehabilitated. These works will also see the furnishing of one of the apartments.

“Once the accommodation is in order, we will work on getting to find a doctor for the health centre but as you know, we will need to have a place for them to come and stay. As for the shed, we will have to see if this is possible and even it is not in this budget then it will be included in next year’s budget,” Dr. Anthony said.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony MP hands over the keys of the motorcycle to Community Health Worker Eddie Aldowan and the team

Meanwhile, Minister Anthony handed over a motorcycle to the health centre which the workers would use for home visits to those who may be bedridden and the elderly, among other activities.

The health centre was also given over 200 treated mosquito nets to distribute among the residents of Monkey Mountain and surrounding communities. This programme is part of the ministry’s campaign to reduce malaria transmission by 2025, after Guyana recorded a 46 per cent increase in the disease over the last five years.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony MP and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP touring the Monkey Mountain Health Centre

The Minister visited the region along with Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai MP and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP.

Ministers Anthony and Dharamlall also conducted a tour of the health centre.