Residents gain one-stop access to key services with opening of new Service Centre

Residents across the Mahaica-Berbice region can now access essential services and support at one location following the opening of a new Government of Guyana Service Centre on Wednesday.

A resident being assisted at the service centre

The initiative is part of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s ongoing commitment to decentralise public services, improve efficiency and ensure citizens have easier access to important services, while advancing the country’s digitalisation drive.

The centre will allow residents to process passports, birth and death certificates, marriage licences, national electronic identification (e-ID) cards and police clearance certificates.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, stated that “Decentralising these services is part of a holistic strategy that the president and the People’s Progressive Party government have for all Guyanese in every community, ensuring that everyone can be served with dignity and with respect.”

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, addresses those gathered on Wednesday

He said the centre is a key step towards digital transformation, allowing citizens to access most government services from their homes using mobile devices or computers.

“We’re bringing every service directly into your home. You don’t have to get up and line up at the office to make a complaint about an issue that needs to be fixed,” Minister Ally said.

The minister highlighted complementary initiatives, including the digitisation of agencies such as the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the introduction of a government appointment application to reduce waiting times, and the Citizens Connect app, which will allow residents to report community issues directly to relevant agencies with guaranteed response timelines.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag speaking at the opening of the new service centre

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Sonia Parag underscored the importance of expanding access to critical government services and their contribution to national development.

“While we’re building nice buildings, putting up great schools and delivering quality healthcare facilities, we also have to make the services that are available to you easier for you to access, and make your life easier,” she said.

The government plans to establish similar centres across other regions.

The new Government of Guyana Service Centre opened on Wednesday