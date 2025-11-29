Response to Claim Made about Damage to Property due to Vibrations from the New Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge

The Ministry of Public Works has taken note of the news piece published by Stabroek News within the past 24 hours, citing property damage to a Peter’s Hall home. A review is underway.

The Ministry wishes to clarify that an official report on the occurrence was made via its WhatsApp Hotline on November 21, 2025, and it was subsequently forwarded for follow-up action to be taken.

On November 24, 2025, an engineer communicated with Ms. Roshan and arranged for contractor representatives to inspect the home in question. On November 25, a joint visit was conducted at Ms. Roshan’s residence.

She reported that the damage had occurred over the past two years during the construction phase and not since the bridge was completed.

Ms. Roshan acknowledged that she had not previously made a complaint or reported her grievances to any project staff, as she intended to address the repairs after the bridge’s completion.

She further explained that although she initially planned to facilitate the repairs, she realized the costs were escalating. This prompted her to share her situation on social media and request compensation for the damages.

As such, the Ministry emphasizes there was a failure to report the occurrence during the grievance redress period by the claimant, although the residents were engaged through consultations and distribution of flyers to their homes.

The Ministry therefore refutes the claim that the damages were caused by vibrations from the New Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge, which opened to vehicular traffic on October 5, 2025.

Nonetheless, an inspection was conducted to evaluate the damage. A review is underway.

Ministry of Public Works

Public Relations Department