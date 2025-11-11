Response to Media Report on the Belle Vue Pump Station Contract

The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) notes the recent media reports referencing the Auditor General’s 2024 Report on the Public Accounts of Guyana, which highlighted the issue of outstanding sums owed by the contractor, Tepui Group Inc., in relation to the Belle Vue Pump Station project.

While the coverage accurately referenced the Auditor General’s remarks on the recovery of advanced payments, it failed to reflect the full context of the report — particularly the Ministry’s detailed response and the Audit Office’s own recommendations regarding the matter.

As stated in the Auditor General’s report, the Head of Budget Agency confirmed that the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) approved an assignment of contract between the two contracting firms on 13 June 2025 for the continuation of the works. The Ministry also indicated that the Advance and Performance Bonds remain in place and subject to verification and updating.

Noteworthily, the reported outstanding sum of $121.717M, or 93% of the mobilization advance payment, relates to an advance payment bond that expired on March 21, 2025. To remedy this, the MOA engaged GAICO as a subcontractor on June 13, 2025.

The MOA wishes to affirm that all these recommendations are actively being implemented. Continuous monitoring, verification, and contractual compliance reviews are underway in strict accordance with the Auditor General’s guidance.

Therefore, the selective reporting that omits these facts creates a misleading impression of non-compliance. On the contrary, the relevant ministry and oversight bodies remain fully aligned with the audit’s recommendations.

The Government reiterates its commitment to transparency, accountability, and compliance in all public procurement activities and urges responsible reporting that reflects the complete findings of official reports rather than partial extracts that may misrepresent the facts.