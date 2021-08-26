Rise in COVID-19 cases due to complacency -Min. Anthony

Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, has warned persons against becoming complacent, as there has been a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, with more persons being hospitalised.

He said some 99 persons are currently hospitalised, with 23 persons in the Covid Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Liliendaal.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“We have had a steady increase in cases, so, today we have seen an additional 152 new cases across the country and to date we have 1,695 cases that are active. So, this is showing us that we have an upswing of cases and we have to take extra precaution now. I think people have become a little bit complacent, not adhering strictly to the measures, not going out to get vaccinated and protecting themselves,” Minister Anthony said.

He said persons must continue to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and become more vigilant in order to decrease the spread of the disease. The Minister is also reminding the public to continue wearing masks in public spaces, sanitise frequently and practice social distancing.

Rooms should be properly ventilated and masks must be worn correctly, covering both nose and mouth, the Minister reiterated.

“These measures, they are simple measures that one can take to make sure that you prevent…getting infected with COVID-19. Some people, they do the measures but they do them in a very sporadic manner, that doesn’t work, if you’re going to do them you have to do it consistently.”

Minister Anthony said there has been an increase in persons taking the vaccines, however Guyana is still a long way from herd immunity, as such he is urging persons to be vaccinated.

A citizen receiving the Covid jab

“Vaccination works. They are safe, they’re effective, and we have enough vaccines for people here so what we want to urge people to do, make sure you get your vaccines. If you didn’t get a first dose by now, please come, they’re still first doses available, come to one of our sites you can get that first dose. And if you have taken a first dose and you need a second dose, that is available as well.”

To date, 306, 906 individuals or 59.8 per cent of the country’s adult population have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine and 158, 557 persons or 30.9 per cent took both doses.

Additionally, Minister Anthony said 73 persons are hospitalised at the Oceanview facility, seven persons at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, two at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, four at Rose Hall, three at the Skeldon Hospital, four at the Bartica Regional Hospital and two at the Upper Demerara-Berbice Hospital.