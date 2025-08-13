Roads, D&I work ongoing in several East Coast communities

Ongoing roads, drainage, and irrigation works are progressing along the East Coast of Demerara as the government’s infrastructure programme continues to expand.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill visited several communities on the East Coast on Tuesday to assess the progress of infrastructure works and address residents’ concerns.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, addressing residents of Nabacalis, East Coast Demerara

These villages include Bareroot, Bachelor’s Adventure, Golden Grove, Nabacalis and Victoria.

At Bareroot, the main access road is being upgraded in sections and is ahead of its scheduled September 16th completion date.

However, the minister appealed to contractors to accelerate some parts of the works to mitigate the inconvenience experienced by residents.

“Get the concrete pour before the week is out, and then get the shoulders in. Let the people get their road,” he said.

Ongoing road works

In Golden Grove, residents have requested a road behind a dam.

Although a road may not be immediately feasible, Minister Edghill suggested that engineers explore the possibility of a footpath.

Similarly, in Nabacalis, rehabilitation is planned for a key community road.

Beyond infrastructure, drainage and irrigation works are slated to commence in these communities.

Drainage and irrigation works to be done in Nabacalis

In this regard, the minister reminded residents that rubber-wheel excavators and tractors had been supplied to the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to aid in the maintenance of these waterways.

He stressed that the poor conditions and irrigation of these drains often stemmed from “a lack of leadership and coordination” in mobilising persons.

The minister further noted that engineers will be tasked with carrying out an assessment this week to determine the scope of work left to be completed.

Following this assessment, the size of the project will be determined. This will dictate the number of small contracts to be issued.

The minister also encouraged residents to join in the clean-up effort to improve the area’s appearance, promising that the ministry would lend support by providing the necessary tools and equipment.