Roadworks in Region Five progressing swiftly

Several road projects in the Mahaica-Berbice region are advancing rapidly, with completion expected by the end of 2025. These upgrades are set to transform the region’s infrastructure.

During a visit to Region Five on Thursday, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill inspected ongoing works along the Mahaica Public Road and urged contractors to maintain their schedules.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill speaking to the residents of Berbice.

Speaking at a community meeting during his visit, Minister Edghill highlighted the government’s progress in road development.

Over 600 roads have been completed in the past four years, and by the end of 2025, the total is expected to reach 1,000 across Region Five.

“The Guyana that we knew four years ago, it might be the same 83,000 square miles, same paddy growing in the back, but it’s not the same Guyana”, Bishop Edghill stated.

Minister Of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill examining ongoing roadworks in Region Five

He noted that many of the administration’s major infrastructure projects were long in the pipeline but had been stalled under the previous government.

The minister credited President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s leadership in driving the expansion of the country’s highway network.

Residents of Region 5

“We take our role of having the opportunity to serve seriously, and that is why over the last four years, we would have done all the things that we have done.” Minister Edghill said.

While outlining the government’s efforts to improve citizens’ quality of life, Minister Edghill urged residents to play their part in showcasing the development in their communities.

The government has allocated the sum of $53.2 billion in Budget 2025 to upgrade roads and bridges nationwide, improving connectivity in both urban and hinterland communities. This investment builds on ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing transportation networks and supporting economic growth.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

