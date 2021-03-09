Rosignol councillors withdraw resignation

– after meeting Vice President

Six Councillors of the Rosignol/Zeelust Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) today withdrew their resignations, following a meeting with Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

Following fruitful discussions with the Vice President, in the presence of Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall and Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, the councillors took the decision to rescind the resignation.

In a joint letter, they explained that they initially took the decision to resign after a disagreement about a particular issue, which was clarified during today’s engagement with Vice President Jagdeo.

“We expressed in the meeting our desire to accelerate development on our NDC and sought the assistance of the Government and the party to support this goal,” they said. The councillors said the Rosignol community and the NDC have suffered from neglect, discrimination under the Coalition Administration, who sought to falsely portray their now rescinded resignation, as a loss of confidence in the PPP/C Government.