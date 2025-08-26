Safeguarding Our Nation season finale underscores Guyana’s security readiness amid regional threats

The season finale of Safeguarding Our Nation aired today, providing reassurance of the country’s readiness in the wider context of recent regional developments. With drug trafficking pressures across the Caribbean and the rise of Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles, the episode offered an exclusive look at how Guyana’s Joint Services are working together to secure the nation’s borders, modernise policing, and coordinate intelligence to safeguard the country as a Zone of Peace.

At a high-level Joint Services meeting, Brigadier General Omar Khan, Chief of Defence Staff, underscored the central mission of service, stating: “Our citizens remain our most important audience. We exist to serve Guyana, to serve the people of Guyana.” He pointed to expanded border patrols, new surveillance technology, and stronger partnerships with neighbouring states as the frontline of national defence.

Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken highlighted the transformation of policing through investment in new vehicles, drones, body cameras, and a modern forensic laboratory. He stressed that technology must go hand in hand with stronger community partnerships and professional standards to deliver effective law enforcement.

Colonel Sheldon Howell, Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), explained how NISA now unifies Guyana’s entire security architecture, ensuring a coordinated response to emerging challenges. “By coordinating intelligence across all services and setting clear command structures, NISA ensures rapid and effective responses to threats ranging from cyberattacks to natural disasters,” he said.

Moderator Marcia Hope closed the programme with a reminder that national security is a shared responsibility, announcing that a second season of Safeguarding Our Nation will follow soon to continue highlighting the work of those who protect Guyana every day.

About Safeguarding Our Nation:

Safeguarding Our Nation is a national conversation series on security, leadership, and public trust. Each episode features interviews with Guyana’s top security leaders, exploring challenges and reforms across policing, national defence, and community safety. The series aims to foster informed dialogue and give citizens a transparent look at how security institutions are evolving to serve the public.

