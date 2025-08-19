Safer streets, brighter nights – Melanie’s youth embrace change

Young people in Melanie on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) are pleased with the changes happening in their community. Several of them shared their thoughts with the Department of Public Information, expressing appreciation for the many improvements.

Joshua Liverpool said the development has been impressive. He pointed to the construction of a new nursery school as just one example of the upgrades that have taken place.

Resident of Melanie (ECD), Joshua Liverpool

Joshua also highlighted the new playground built for children alongside the nursery school.

He added that the community is now much brighter, saying, “Melanie has been given a wide variety of lights, from the main road right down to the corner streets.”

Liverpool said that “Melanie had a lot of potholes and it didn’t have a road in each street, mostly it was just dam and sand. The roads have been done, and the roads have even been widened through the market area, which is the most active part of the community.”

He also said that flooding used to be a major issue whenever it rained, but that problem has since been resolved.

Another resident, Joshua Joaquin, also shared his appreciation for the changes in Melanie.

Joshua Joaquin, resident of Melanie, East Coast Demerara

“I just give nuff thanks to the President for doing a good job in the community for the lights, roads, developing the playground, the nursery school, and the health centre. He is doing a great job; he deserves the next five years,” Joaquin stated.

He especially praised the road upgrades, explaining that it used to be difficult to get around the area

“I give nuff praise and thanks for the road. Now I am able to drive my vehicle comfortably without going in no pothole and got to slow down, splashing water because we used to be flooded. Now, the drains are clean and them stuff so the water does come off the road fast enough,” he said.

Delton Peters, a young resident, also praised the transformation of Melanie. According to him, the developments have helped empower youths financially.

Delton Peters, resident of Melanie, East Coast Demerara

“When the road was being done, we came out and we got a day’s work or two. This is bringing employment to the youth because when you see contracts being given within the area, local people from within the area are benefiting,” Peters said.

He also noted that the newly dug drains and street lights have made the area safer, helping residents feel more secure, especially at night.