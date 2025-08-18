‘Say no to force ripe leaders’ – Former NTC Chair

Former Chairman of the National Toshaos’ Council (NTC) Joel Fredericks urged the residents of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) to reject what he described as “force-ripe leaders” at the upcoming general and regional elections.

Fredericks made this call during a massive PPP/C rally in Lethem on Sunday.

“Some of us here are farmers…you have to wait for certain times and seasons to get a good harvest. But what we are seeing today are force ripe leaders popping up,” he said.

The former NTC chair sought to contrast this with the “visionary” leadership that he has seen under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

“The good book says, ‘where there is no vision, the people perish.’ But under the PPP/C-led administration, there are visionary leaders right here,” Fredericks declared.

He said that with President Ali and his team in office, people can always look forward to a future that is ripe with opportunities.

“I stand here today to tell you that under this administration, there is a bright future…every time the PPP/C government is in power, things are happening better for the people,” he stated.