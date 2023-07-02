Scholarships available to pursue Master’s, Bachelor’s Degree at UG

Scholarships are now available through the Ministry of Public Service for persons wanting to pursue a Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Guyana (UG) for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Interested students can earn a Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology, Procurement Management, Strategic Development Studies and Supply Chain Management through this mechanism.

Prospective applicants must obtain admission to UG for the required programme and they must have obtained their Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.8. They must be 35 years or under and be in good health to complete the programme successfully. A valid Guyanese passport is also required to be considered for the scholarship.

Additionally, spots are available to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Statistics, Economics, Public Management, Social Work, Nursing, Engineering, Architecture, Medicine and Geology among others.

Applicants must obtain admission to UG for the required programme and must have a GPA of 2.8 or above. They are also required to be 35 years or under and in good health to complete the programme.

Applications must be submitted on or before Sunday, August 20, 2023. Limited scholarships are available for persons to pursue studies at the Carnegie School of Home Economics for the same academic year.

Spots are available for the Diploma in Catering and Hospitality as well as a Certificate in Commercial Food Preparation. Applicants must gain admission to the school before they can be considered for the programme.

The closing date for submissions of applications is July 31, 2023. Register and apply online by visiting the Ministry of Public Service’s website at http://mps.gov.gy

In 2023, some 1,221 Guyanese will receive scholarships from the Ministry of Public Service. This is in keeping with the government’s commitment to enhancing human capital through educational opportunities.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

