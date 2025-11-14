School Feeding Programme being reviewed

-Minister Parag

The Ministry of Education is currently conducting a full review of the National School Feeding Programme to ensure that the nutritional needs of our learners are met, and that this incredible initiative continues to have an even more profound impact on the lives of our school children and their families all across the country.

“Assuming office in September, I had a sit down with the School Feeding Unit to ascertain the daily operations of the programme and how we can improve it to create the impact that we want,” Minister of Education Sonia Parag said.

The Ministry of Education has been working keenly with the Carnegie School of Home Economics to review the menu and improve on its nutritional output.

In the meantime, complaints raised in the public and via social media will all be investigated, and addressed with urgency and fairness.

The Ministry of Education is prepared to work with those who are willing to meet the standards set out. There will be no compromise when it comes to ensuring the health and well-being of our children.

Moreover, Headteachers are reminded of their responsibility to report any issues with the programme urgently to the Ministry of Education, and their function as an added level of supervision to ensure its continued success.