Schools energised as gov’t introduces Friday PE sessions

As mandated by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, schools across the country on Fridays are taking on a whole new energy, participating in physical education (PE).

The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) launched the initiative, which is designed to shape the students’ minds beyond academics to make them well-rounded citizens.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag, who visited several schools, said the initiative is more than books and classrooms; it is about unlocking talent and nurturing potential.

Students of the Austin Castello Tutorial High School enjoy a friendly game of football

“I am pretty excited, and I am very happy to see that it’s being implemented in the schools with such energy, with such excitement, with such vigour,” the minister said. “We want to have well-rounded human beings. Education is far more than just academics.”

Minister Parag said she is pleased and satisfied to see both teachers and students excited about this new tradition, noting that it is a very structured and detailed approach in every school.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag

“We are transforming infrastructurally, we are transforming with health, education, and so many other sectors, and we want our people to have healthy lifestyles. If you want to be able to do that, we have to start in our schools. We have to start very young,” the minister explained.

At the Enterprise Primary School, students were also engaged in similar physical education sessions.

Emily Lunch-Duff, Headteacher at Enterprise Primary School

During the activity, Education Officer Yogita Singh–Mangra told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the constant movement during the PE periods would improve the pupils’ overall health, while making them more competitive in every aspect.

Headteacher of Enterprise Primary School Emily Lunch-Duff said she welcomes the programme, explaining that it will create well-rounded children and develop their motor skills.

Zanielle Marshall, a Grade One teacher

Similarly, Zanielle Marshall, a Grade One teacher, said the programme will promote healthier lifestyles.

She also expressed gratitude to the government for re-implementing physical education in schools, as it is a great initiative.

Students warming up for a game