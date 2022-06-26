See yourself  as the solution, not the problem – Tourism Minister joins clean up at East Ruimveldt market

Guyanese could play an important role in keeping the environment clean by being more responsible when disposing of garbage, Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, MP, said Sunday, during the National Enhancement Exercise at the East Ruimveldt market.

Minister Oneidge Walrond Participates in the Enhancement Exercise

“Be responsible for your immediate environs even if you don’t want to go out, and necessarily far from where you are living, just immediately where you are living, maintain your parapets, don’t throw garbage on the road, keep your garbage if you are travelling…keep your garbage with you dispense of it in a garbage utensil,” Minister Walrond urged citizens.

“We all know how when we are in a clean environment how we feel so uplifted.” She added, “we don’t want our children to grow up in a city, in a country that disregards our health and safety.”

Minister Walrond was one of several ministers of government who joined Acting President, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and ranks from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to clean up communities in Georgetown.

Minister Walrond interacts with Vendor Rajesh Parmanand and commends him for cleaning his immediate surroundings

The exercise, is a continuation of an initiative started by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to improve the aesthetics of the country.

“We should try to see ourselves as the solution, and not the problem,” minister Walrond said.

She said a clean environment can aid the development of the tourism sector. “We want our visitors to come, and not see people just indiscriminately disposing of garbage, and can’t keep their immediate environment clean. It sends a positive message to our visitors and to out tourists that when they come and they see our streets,” she said.

While there, Minister Walrond also interacted with vendors.Lieutenant Col. Julian Archer, officer in charge of the group at the East Ruimveldt Market said the team was out since 5 AM and would be working until 17:30 hours.

Lieutenant Col. Julian Archer

