‘Serve with compassion’ – Min. Anthony tells new Patient Care Assistants

Two hundred fourteen more Patient Care Assistants (PCAs) graduated from the Ministry of Health’s PCA training programme, strengthening Region Six’s health workforce.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Regional Health Services Department last Thursday.

The graduates completed a rigorous four-month programme, combining both theoretical and practical clinical components.

They are now better equipped with the necessary aptitudes to effectively support nursing assistants, registered nurses, and other healthcare professionals to deliver the highest quality of medical care.

The PCAs will be placed at various health facilities to strengthen patient care delivery in the region. Of the 214 graduates, 127 will be assigned to New Amsterdam Hospital and about 50 to Port Mourant Hospital. The remaining 37 will be sent to the modern hospital at Number 75 Village.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony told the recently certified PCAs to always serve with compassion, as this will allow them to positively impact their patients’ lives.

“This is not a job; this is something that you must have a passion to do. If you treat it like a job, then you are not going to get satisfaction,” he stated. “That is what health is all about.”

He stressed the need for graduates “to be different, to respond to the needs of the people, and to have compassion so that you can work with people in your community.”

The graduates were also encouraged to make use of the available training opportunities to elevate themselves, which will enable them to earn a higher salary.

This initiative forms part of the government’s wider push to expand access to medical services and to ensure health facilities are adequately staffed to deliver optimal care.

