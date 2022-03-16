Several vessels set for rehabilitation

Government is taking steps to improve transport services with the docking and rehabilitation of several vessels. Invitation for bids have since been issued in the local newspapers by the Ministry of Public Works’ Maritime Administration Department.

Vessels to be rehabilitated include the M.L David P at $19.5 million, M.L Thompson at $24.9 million, Barge Seamang at $149.8 million and Split Barge at $49.6 million.

The MV Kimbia

The sums listed are the engineer’s estimate which amounts to $243.8 million. However, the sum allotted in budget 2022 for the works is $270 million.

Since taking office, government has made a conscious effort to improve services being offered to Guyanese.

This can be seen as government has invested in repairs to the MV Kimbia and MV Barima which service Region One.

In addition, government has invested $2.5 billion through a line of credit from the Government of India. The 70 metre-long, 14.5-metre-wide vessel is twice the size of the MV Kimbia and MV Barima.

The new vessel has the capacity to transport 274 passengers, 10 cars, four trucks, 10 (10 ft) size containers of cargo at 14 knots per hour, cutting the usual travel time by half and is expected to be in Guyana by October.

Further, government is currently undertaking emergency repairs to the M.V. Canawaima that plies the Guyana and Suriname route.