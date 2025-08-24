“Shared prosperity – we promised and we delivered” – Prime Minister

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said the past five years of economic progression deserve to continue.

Energised by an electric crowd at Stewartville in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) on Sunday, Prime Minister Phillips affirmed that “You have a government that is making promises to you and is keeping each and every promise that we make.”

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips addresses residents of Stewartville in Region Three

He reminded thousands of Region Three residents of the removal of the onerous taxes imposed between 2015 to 2020, which were removed by the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led government.

He also underscored that the promises made in each sector have been kept, and in some instances, surpassed.

“We have built 42 secondary schools throughout the length and breadth of our country, 45 primary schools and 65 nursery schools in just five short years,” PM Phillips declared.

He assured that the progress already made will continue for the next five years under the presidency of Dr Ali.

“Guyana’s economy is getting better every day. As we earn more, we will ensure that more services at a higher standard are delivered to you,” the prime minister said.