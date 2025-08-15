Silica city receiving international recognition in its planning stage – President Ali

Already receiving international recognition in its planning stage, Silica City is being positioned as a flagship development not just for Guyana, but for the Caribbean and beyond. “We are creating a global model city right here,” said President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali while speaking at the International Building Expo 2025.

The head of state reaffirmed his government’s commitment to building Silica City into a world-class, sustainable urban hub, describing it as a “global model city” that will attract international attention even in its design phase.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The president said Silica City represents a new chapter in Guyana’s housing and urban development strategy, combining residential, commercial, industrial, and environmental planning into a single, integrated community.

“Everyone will want to live in Silica City,” the head of state declared. “This is not just about building houses; it is about creating a complete city with the infrastructure, services, and economic opportunities that make life better for our people.”

The president revealed that phase two of the project will target the construction of homes specifically for the young professional market, while incorporating economic models such as homesteads, designed to generate income for homeowners, including single mothers, to help them repay mortgages.

Silica City will also be backed by massive investment in supporting infrastructure, including healthcare, education, treated water supply, and renewable energy systems to reduce utility costs.

“It will be a city that generates wealth, supports jobs, and provides the highest quality of life,” President Ali said.