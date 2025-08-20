Silver Hill receives new tractor to boost agriculture

The community of Silver Hill along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway received a brand-new tractor with the necessary implements to bolster agricultural production.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali presented the tractor during a public meeting at the Silver Hill community ballfield on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall S.C., Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, along with several representatives from government agencies.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali enjoying a light moment with residents of Silver Hill along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Tuesday

“I am pleased that we are able to deliver again on a commitment that we made with the tractor and all the implements for your community. It will help you with your farming and all the work you have to do in your community,” President Ali stated.

President Ali also announced that the government will allocate resources and support to encourage the involvement of women and youth in agriculture, enabling them to earn an income.

“I want you to know that we will be investing more in agriculture, investing in giving you the opportunities in agriculture to own the shade houses that you want to increase production and for more women and young women to be involved in agriculture in a sustainable way.”

In addition to boosting agricultural productivity, the new tractor will improve transportation and assist in the overall development of the community.

Rachel Latchman, a resident of Silver Hill, expressed her gratitude for the new tractor, stating that it will provide easier access for residents and enhance agricultural productivity, ultimately benefiting everyone in the community.