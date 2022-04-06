Site preparation for regional hospitals to begin soon

Some $16.1 billion has been allocated in the 2022 budget for major expansion and developments in the health sector from which sum, money will be expended to construct six modern regional hospitals at Anna Regina, Tuschen, Diamond, Enmore, Bath and No.75 Village, Corentyne.

Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P., during Wednesday’s COVID-19 update said the preliminary preparations for the facilities have been completed. He explained that the ministry is now awaiting bids for land preparation.

“Site preparation is the beginning of the project. So, we have completed the preliminary preparations in terms of where we are going to be locating these sites, making sure that the ministry has possession of the land so all of that has been done.

“Right now, we have put out a tender for persons to do preparatory work at each of the sites,” Minister Anthony said, adding that site preparation would entail levelling the ground, removing obstacles from the site and ensuring there is drainage, water and electricity at the site.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P

He said after these preparations are made a “more formal construction of the hospital itself” will begin.

Additionally, $39 million was set aside to extend the mental health ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Minister Anthony said the expansion will cater for the installment of another 15 to 20 beds in the ward.

“So, we are hoping that maybe in another couple of months, that we’ll be able to complete that so we’ll have more accommodation there for acute mental health patients,” he noted. The government in 2021 had set aside $26 million in the national budget for the construction of the 18-bed mental health ward at the GPHC. This year’s expanded ward will improve patient care and benefit more patients struggling with mental health.