Six new ambulances to boost emergency response at new regional hospitals

The delivery of six new ambulances to the newly commissioned regional hospitals is expected to significantly strengthen emergency medical services and improve patient care across Guyana.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, handed over the ambulances to support operations at the Lima, De Kinderen, Diamond, Enmore, Bath and Number 75 Village Regional Hospitals.

These facilities were recently opened as part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to modernise and expand Guyana’s healthcare system.

The six new ambulances in the parking lot

Each ambulance was procured for $18 million to ensure timely emergency responses. The additional units will allow healthcare providers to reduce patient transfer delays and provide quicker access to critical care.

The interior of the new ambulance

The deployment of these ambulances supports the broader functionality of the new hospitals, enabling them to operate more effectively within an integrated national healthcare system.

This investment reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to modernise the sector, ensuring citizens in all regions have access to reliable and efficient medical services.