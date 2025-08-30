Sod turned for $440M Company Road Primary School at Buxton

The Ministry of Education turned the sod for the construction of the new $440 million Company Road Primary School at Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Deputy Chief Education Officer, Tiffany Harvey, and Regional Education Officer, Keane Adams, led the simple but significant sod-turning ceremony on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Education Officer, Tiffany Harvey, and Regional Education Officer, Keane Adams, lead sod-turning ceremony for Company Road Primary School at Buxton on Saturday

The modern facility, which will accommodate approximately 300 pupils from the Buxton Company Road catchment area, is being built in response to repeated calls from parents and teachers for a new school, as the existing structure had become overcrowded and deteriorated.

The contract for the school’s reconstruction has been awarded to R&J Construction.

The President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led administration has committed to building, expanding and upgrading all the educational infrastructure over the next five years.

This initiative forms part of the PPP/C’s broader commitment to modernise Guyana’s education sector through the construction, expansion, and upgrading of schools nationwide, ensuring every child has a safe, modern, and conducive learning environment.

Over the last five years alone, 45 new primary schools have been built across the country, substantially expanding access to quality education.