Solar farm slated for Batavia – PM Phillips

Prime Minister Brigadier (rtd) Mark Phillips recently disclosed that the indigenous community of Batavia, Region Seven will soon have its own solar farm. The Prime Minister made the disclosure during a recent meeting in Dagg Point while on a one-day visit to Bartica.

“Recently we have agreed upon a solar project for Batavia, so you will have your own solar project too. That project is designed to have a solar farm that will provide electricity for all the households in Batavia. All you are required to do is to wire your homes so that you can receive the energy, that is all you are required to do,” the Prime Minister disclosed.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

The establishment of the solar farm will make it two of its kind in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni region, added to the 1.5-megawatt solar farm soon be completed in Bartica. The $600 million project which is on track to be handed over to government on June 1, will aid in the overall development of the town, the Prime Minister said.

The solar farm would reduce fuel costs while also aiding in the transformation from fossil fuel to greater use of renewable energy, thus reducing Guyana’s carbon footprint, which is in keeping with Government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

The solar farm in Bartica is being constructed by Farfan & Mendes Limited and SOVENTIX Caribbean S.R.L. It comes under the renewable energy solutions for the hinterland, which is one of the major components under the Energy Matrix Diversification and Strengthening of the Department of Energy programme funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

A 1.0-megawatt solar farm is also being constructed in Lethem, Region Nine.

In budget 2022, the sum of $1.4 billion has been allotted for 33 MWs solar farms for Berbice, Essequibo, and Linden.

The solar farm in Bartica

The establishment of solar farms around the country forms part of government’s plan to reduce the cost of energy by 50 per cent.

In budget 2022, $29.4 billion is allotted to Guyana’s energy sector, with $20.8 billion earmarked for the Gas-to-Energy project. The gas to shore project encompasses the establishment of a power plant to generate 300 MW of power as well as a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant that will cover domestic demand.

The construction of the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project is also expected to commence this year producing an estimated 165 MW.

Additionally, a total of $170 million has been budgeted for the completion of the 150kW hydropower scheme at Kato and for 30,000 photovoltaic home systems for hinterland and riverain areas.